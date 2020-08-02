DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Upgraded to “Buy” at KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s FY2020 earnings at $6.18 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.54 EPS.

DLR has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a hold rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $151.13.

DLR stock traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.54. 4,292,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,285,780. The company has a market cap of $43.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $165.49.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.28). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 20.57%. The firm had revenue of $993.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.10 million. Analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, EVP Joshua A. Mills sold 1,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $202,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $3,625,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,625,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,249 shares of company stock worth $13,113,723. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLR. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the first quarter worth about $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the second quarter worth about $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 80.8% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the first quarter worth about $37,000.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

