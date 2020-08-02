Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 70.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,408 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $7,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 110.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 50.0% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 66.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of D traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.03. 4,843,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,839,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.54. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $57.79 and a 52-week high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.68%.

D has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Mizuho lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.06.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

