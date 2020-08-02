Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.37-3.63 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.53. Dominion Energy also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.37-3.63 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on D shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Dominion Energy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Dominion Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a buy rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.06.

D stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.03. 4,843,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,839,692. Dominion Energy has a 52-week low of $57.79 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.88 and its 200-day moving average is $80.54. The company has a market cap of $68.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 88.68%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

