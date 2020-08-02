Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 5.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 127.1% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $84.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,292,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,067. Duke Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $103.79. The company has a market capitalization of $62.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.70%.

In related news, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $103,339.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,946.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $126,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,615.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,557 shares of company stock valued at $292,856 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target (down from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.93.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.