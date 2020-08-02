Eaton (NYSE:ETN) PT Raised to $87.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $87.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ETN. Bank of America downgraded shares of Eaton from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens cut shares of Eaton from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $93.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Eaton from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from $98.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.59.

Get Eaton alerts:

Shares of Eaton stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.13. 1,664,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,001. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.38. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $56.42 and a fifty-two week high of $105.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. Eaton had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Eaton will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.50%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $405,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,096,351.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.71, for a total transaction of $211,775.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,283,445.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,961 shares of company stock worth $2,661,001 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Eaton by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,923,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,557,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,926 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Eaton by 0.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,680,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,218,252,000 after acquiring an additional 56,850 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 23.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,427,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,198,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896,266 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Eaton by 19.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,562,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,096,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,909,000 after acquiring an additional 246,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.