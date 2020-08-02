Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EchoStar is a global provider of satellite service operations, video delivery services, broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services for home and small office customers. They also deliver innovative network technologies, managed services, and various communications solutions for aeronautical, enterprise and government customers. “

Get Echostar alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SATS. BidaskClub cut Echostar from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of Echostar in a research report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Echostar from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Echostar from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.67.

Shares of Echostar stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.30. 309,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,652. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.40 and a 200 day moving average of $32.45. Echostar has a fifty-two week low of $24.39 and a fifty-two week high of $45.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 6.20.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.31). Echostar had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $465.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Echostar’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Echostar will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director C Mike Schroeder sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $134,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 51.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Echostar by 2,606.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,586 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 70,867 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Echostar in the second quarter worth approximately $318,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Echostar by 42.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,706 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in Echostar by 57.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 42,849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 15,562 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Echostar in the second quarter worth approximately $4,535,000. Institutional investors own 45.29% of the company’s stock.

Echostar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers, satellite operations, and satellite services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

Featured Article: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Echostar (SATS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Echostar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echostar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.