Edison Nation Inc (NASDAQ:EDNT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Edison Nation Inc (NASDAQ:EDNT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,700 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the June 30th total of 77,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 361,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDNT traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $3.81. 187,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,142. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average is $2.45. Edison Nation has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $5.20.

Edison Nation (NASDAQ:EDNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.39 million during the quarter.

Edison Nation, Inc operates as a consumer product research and development, manufacturing, sales, and fulfillment company worldwide. The company also creates, manufactures, and markets products for the infants/toddlers under the Cloud b brand name through its e-commerce site and other online e-tailers, as well as specialty boutiques, gift stores, and retailers.

