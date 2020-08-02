El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $99.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.64 million. El Pollo LoCo had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.48%.

El Pollo LoCo stock traded up $2.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,195,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,828. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.66 million, a PE ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06. El Pollo LoCo has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $19.83.

Get El Pollo LoCo alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on El Pollo LoCo from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. CL King assumed coverage on shares of El Pollo LoCo in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of El Pollo LoCo in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

In related news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $198,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,614.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Samuel N. Borgese sold 6,000 shares of El Pollo LoCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,589 shares in the company, valued at $361,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 29,600 shares of company stock valued at $474,560. 49.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

El Pollo LoCo Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo LoCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo LoCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.