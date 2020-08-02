El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. El Pollo LoCo had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $99.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.64 million.

Shares of LOCO stock traded up $2.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.76. 2,195,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,828. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.11. El Pollo LoCo has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $19.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Get El Pollo LoCo alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on LOCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded El Pollo LoCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of El Pollo LoCo in a report on Monday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of El Pollo LoCo from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. CL King assumed coverage on shares of El Pollo LoCo in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded El Pollo LoCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

In related news, Director Samuel N. Borgese sold 6,000 shares of El Pollo LoCo stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,424. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,218. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,600 shares of company stock worth $474,560. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

About El Pollo LoCo

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo LoCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo LoCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.