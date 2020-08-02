El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. El Pollo LoCo had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $99.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.64 million.
Shares of LOCO stock traded up $2.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.76. 2,195,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,828. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.11. El Pollo LoCo has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $19.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06.
Several research firms have issued reports on LOCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded El Pollo LoCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of El Pollo LoCo in a report on Monday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of El Pollo LoCo from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. CL King assumed coverage on shares of El Pollo LoCo in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded El Pollo LoCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.
About El Pollo LoCo
El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.
