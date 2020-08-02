ELECTRICITE DE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ELECTRICITE DE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ECIFY. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of ELECTRICITE DE/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of ELECTRICITE DE/ADR in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of ELECTRICITE DE/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of ELECTRICITE DE/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ELECTRICITE DE/ADR in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Shares of ELECTRICITE DE/ADR stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.95. 2,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,726. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.97. ELECTRICITE DE/ADR has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $2.97.

Electricité de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

