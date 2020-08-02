Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ~$2.97 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.90. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$5.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.63 billion.Electronic Arts also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 5.25-5.25 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded up $3.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,299,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,045. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.65. The company has a market capitalization of $40.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $85.69 and a fifty-two week high of $142.84.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 21.69%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EA shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $154.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $139.96.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total transaction of $613,184.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,407,498.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.45, for a total transaction of $809,313.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,735,767. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,467 shares of company stock worth $21,007,091 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

