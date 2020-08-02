Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Releases Q2 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) updated its second quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.21–0.21 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $875-875 million.Electronic Arts also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 5.25-5.25 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Electronic Arts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Nomura Instinet raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised their target price on Electronic Arts to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $139.96.

NASDAQ EA opened at $141.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.51 and its 200 day moving average is $115.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $85.69 and a 12 month high of $142.84. The stock has a market cap of $40.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.94.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 34.27%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total transaction of $138,180.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,514,608.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 150,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total value of $17,449,928.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,831,061.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,467 shares of company stock worth $21,007,091. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

