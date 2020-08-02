Elitium (EUM) Price Tops $1.06 on Exchanges

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded down 16.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 2nd. Elitium has a market capitalization of $17.64 million and $86,766.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elitium token can currently be bought for approximately $1.06 or 0.00009531 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart and STEX. During the last seven days, Elitium has traded up 19.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008975 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.64 or 0.01957950 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00077035 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00183957 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000920 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000171 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00110285 BTC.

Elitium Token Profile

Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,651,481 tokens. The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io . The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium . Elitium’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium

Elitium Token Trading

Elitium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elitium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

