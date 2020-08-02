Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target Increased to $840.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $790.00 to $840.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on EQIX. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $754.00 to $883.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $600.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Raymond James raised shares of Equinix from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $835.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $725.00 to $861.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $765.16.

Get Equinix alerts:

Shares of Equinix stock traded up $7.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $785.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,238. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $714.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $653.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.55. Equinix has a one year low of $477.87 and a one year high of $787.70. The stock has a market cap of $67.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.41.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($3.88). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equinix will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $2.66 dividend. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.65%.

In other news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.87, for a total value of $174,967.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,473,911.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adaire Fox-Martin sold 58 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.42, for a total transaction of $41,378.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 193 shares in the company, valued at $137,690.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,041 shares of company stock worth $3,437,707. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the first quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the first quarter worth $28,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the first quarter worth $32,000. Retirement Network bought a new position in Equinix during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Equinix by 2,166.7% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 68 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

Read More: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.