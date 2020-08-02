Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target Raised to $820.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $730.00 to $820.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EQIX. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $745.00 to $790.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James raised shares of Equinix from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $835.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Equinix from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Equinix from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Equinix currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $765.16.

EQIX stock traded up $7.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $785.48. 334,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $714.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $653.86. Equinix has a one year low of $477.87 and a one year high of $787.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.41.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($3.88). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $2.66 per share. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.65%.

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 1,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.47, for a total transaction of $916,576.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,197,896.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.18, for a total value of $662,321.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,884.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,041 shares of company stock valued at $3,437,707. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Retirement Network acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 2,166.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 68 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

