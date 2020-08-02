Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Price Target Raised to $145.00

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) had its target price raised by SunTrust Banks from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EEFT. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Euronet Worldwide currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $124.00.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Shares of EEFT traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $96.14. 494,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,947. Euronet Worldwide has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $167.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.70 and its 200-day moving average is $108.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.22.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $527.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.81 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 44.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 20.7% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.