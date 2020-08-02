Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.60-3.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.64.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Eversource Energy from an underperform rating to an in-line rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.40.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $90.07 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $60.69 and a twelve month high of $99.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.52 and a 200-day moving average of $85.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

