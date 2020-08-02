EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EVNVY traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $3.13. 2,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.34 and its 200 day moving average is $3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.08. EVN has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Get EVN alerts:

EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $681.79 million during the quarter. EVN had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 15.14%.

EVN AG provides energy and environmental services for private and business customers, and municipalities in Austria, Bulgaria, Macedonia, Croatia, Germany, and Albania. The company operates through Energy, Generation, Networks, South East Europe, Environmental, and Other segments. It generates electricity from thermal sources and renewable energies; and procures, trades, and sells electricity and natural gas to end customers and on wholesale markets, as well as generates and sells heat.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for EVN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.