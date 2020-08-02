ExclusiveCoin Price Up 57.6% This Week (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. Over the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded up 57.6% against the U.S. dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $497,714.17 and approximately $12,795.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0851 or 0.00000766 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

ExclusiveCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

