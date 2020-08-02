Extendicare Inc (TSE:EXE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Extendicare Inc (TSE:EXE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.17.

EXE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$7.75 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Laurentian lowered shares of Extendicare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th.

Shares of Extendicare stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$5.62. 315,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,411. Extendicare has a 12 month low of C$4.90 and a 12 month high of C$9.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 496.11, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $503.05 million and a P/E ratio of 15.97.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$271.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$260.40 million. Analysts predict that Extendicare will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.54%. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio is 136.36%.

About Extendicare

Extendicare Inc provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management and consulting services to third-party owners.

