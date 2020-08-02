Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. TFO TDC LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 137.4% in the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 52.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Redburn Partners upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

Shares of XOM traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.08. The company had a trading volume of 32,123,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,976,564. The stock has a market cap of $177.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $75.66.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

