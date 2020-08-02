FarmaTrust Market Cap Reaches $5.30 Million (FTT)

FarmaTrust (CURRENCY:FTT) traded up 1,042.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. FarmaTrust has a market capitalization of $5.30 million and $5,017.00 worth of FarmaTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FarmaTrust has traded 3,561.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FarmaTrust token can currently be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FarmaTrust alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00040197 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $565.38 or 0.05094784 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00010496 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002212 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00051671 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00030032 BTC.

About FarmaTrust

FarmaTrust (CRYPTO:FTT) is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2019. FarmaTrust’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. FarmaTrust’s official Twitter account is @farmatrust and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FarmaTrust is /r/FarmaTrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FarmaTrust is www.farmatrust.com

Buying and Selling FarmaTrust

FarmaTrust can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FarmaTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FarmaTrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FarmaTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FarmaTrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FarmaTrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.