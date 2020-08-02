FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Acquires 1,722 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 186,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,319,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 109,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 18.6% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 14,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 45,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its position in Pfizer by 10.8% during the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 19,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $78,799.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,492.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.48. 27,042,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,108,124. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.79. The firm has a market cap of $213.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $40.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.95.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

