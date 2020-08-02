FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Acquires 366 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,227 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 1.6% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 191.4% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,888 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,269,000 after acquiring an additional 17,004 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 26,100 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,711,000. Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.7% in the first quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Adobe in the first quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.45, for a total value of $211,470.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,517,351.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.52, for a total transaction of $1,927,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 49,874 shares in the company, valued at $19,227,424.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,316 shares of company stock worth $31,271,310 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE traded up $5.44 on Friday, reaching $444.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,035,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,376,558. The stock has a market cap of $213.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Adobe Inc has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $470.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $434.17 and its 200 day moving average is $370.59.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $293.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Adobe from $345.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Adobe from $325.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.43.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

