FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Acquires 401 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,729 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. American Express accounts for 1.1% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its stake in American Express by 1,124.9% in the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,465,339 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $810,328,000 after purchasing an additional 8,692,580 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 28.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,189,848 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,098,213,000 after buying an additional 8,097,131 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth $332,020,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in American Express by 877.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,103,833 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $302,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in American Express by 25.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,716,861 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $660,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.32. 4,088,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,979,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.23. American Express has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $138.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

Several research firms have commented on AXP. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on American Express from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on American Express from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.71.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

