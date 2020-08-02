FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Buys 196 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 200.0% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,652,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,794 shares of company stock worth $9,057,485. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wolfe Research raised AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.80.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,614,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,717,843. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $101.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 169.80%. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

