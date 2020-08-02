FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Buys 20,127 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 149.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,127 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 155.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,851,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,043,278,000 after purchasing an additional 10,854,416 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,416,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $835,091,000 after buying an additional 871,892 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,763,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $659,665,000 after buying an additional 1,711,080 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,162,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $489,674,000 after buying an additional 398,353 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,394,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,915,000 after acquiring an additional 612,645 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $147.36. 29,936,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,654,781. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $95.69 and a 52-week high of $170.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.00.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

