FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Buys 73 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,075 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 2.5% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 7,818 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 33.6% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 73,064 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,550,000 after acquiring an additional 18,366 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $345,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 11.4% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,427 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $769,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $384.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.46.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $2.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $302.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,913,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,651,007. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.67. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $315.84. The stock has a market cap of $287.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 59,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.04, for a total value of $18,119,044.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 909,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,117,475.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $13,194,113.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,013,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,903,701.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,823 shares of company stock valued at $41,187,284. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Read More: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.