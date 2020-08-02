FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Decreases Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH trimmed its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,812 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 11.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,221,633 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,374,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587,342 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Honeywell International by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,461,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,272,727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361,064 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 6.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,088,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,884,947,000 after purchasing an additional 819,220 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,116,408 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,350,945,000 after buying an additional 58,467 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 45.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,816,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,313,305,000 after buying an additional 3,085,548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HON traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.37. 4,061,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,012,675. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $184.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.81 and a 200 day moving average of $150.80. The stock has a market cap of $104.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.06.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

