FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Has $1.24 Million Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,707,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,669 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 13,102,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,369,000 after buying an additional 4,717,407 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,703,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,194,000 after purchasing an additional 129,034 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,486,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,717,000 after purchasing an additional 309,673 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,022,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,724,000 after purchasing an additional 64,360 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Nomura Securities raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.31.

USB traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.84. The stock had a trading volume of 7,707,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,725,943. The stock has a market cap of $55.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.16. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $61.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

