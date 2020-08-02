FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Has $1.58 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,929 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth $44,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 3.7% in the second quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter worth $1,180,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Danaher by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 100,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $19,462,225.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,252,564.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 7,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.42, for a total value of $1,516,902.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,763.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 498,929 shares of company stock worth $94,446,919 over the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DHR traded up $1.66 on Friday, hitting $203.80. 1,792,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,377,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.20. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $119.60 and a 52 week high of $204.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $182.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.95.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. Danaher had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.29%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Danaher from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $163.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.73.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

