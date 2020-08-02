FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Has $2.21 Million Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,428 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.0% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 102.6% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC grew its position in Visa by 90.0% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

V stock traded down $3.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $190.40. The company had a trading volume of 14,186,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,102,219. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $194.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $370.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Nomura Securities reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.56.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $662,423.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,282 shares in the company, valued at $44,703,389.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.49, for a total value of $1,340,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,485,404.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,429 shares of company stock worth $9,746,754 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Story: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.