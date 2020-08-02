FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Has $2.55 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,148 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for about 1.2% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 467,398 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $24,764,000 after purchasing an additional 71,750 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth about $294,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 4.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 388,259 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $18,764,000 after acquiring an additional 17,150 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in Oracle by 1.7% during the first quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 311,410 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $15,050,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 3,195.8% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 190,859 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $9,224,000 after purchasing an additional 185,068 shares during the period. 48.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $77,840,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,391,358,826.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $51,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,368,592 shares in the company, valued at $122,527,264.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,300,000 shares of company stock worth $396,376,000 in the last three months. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.45. 9,352,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,576,664. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $57.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The firm has a market cap of $170.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.76% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Oracle from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Oracle from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.34.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

