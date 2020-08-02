FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Has $2.70 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,485 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 52,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 6,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 14,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period.

EFA traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,002,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,250,414. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.68. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.72 and a fifty-two week high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

