FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Has $292,000 Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 97,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 20,620 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 45,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 758,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,584,000 after purchasing an additional 38,733 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truehand Inc boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Truehand Inc now owns 52,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $4,796,892.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,227,879. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $9,604,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,057,376.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 698,905 shares of company stock valued at $33,768,893 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.05.

KO stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.24. 14,850,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,251,326. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09. Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.73%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

