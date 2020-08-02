FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Has $321,000 Stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lowered its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,205 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 15,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MPC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.64.

MPC traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $38.20. 9,998,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,517,359. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $69.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.13. The company has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.15. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $24.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

