FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Has $4.07 Million Stake in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. American Water Works makes up about 1.8% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $4,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AWK. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in American Water Works by 3.7% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on American Water Works in a report on Friday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.75.

In related news, Director Lloyd M. Yates bought 2,000 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $115.95 per share, with a total value of $231,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,395. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AWK stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $147.27. The stock had a trading volume of 793,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,156. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.68. American Water Works Company Inc has a 1-year low of $92.00 and a 1-year high of $148.51.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $844.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 60.94%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

