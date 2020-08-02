FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Has $866,000 Holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 32.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GS traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $197.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,401,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,834,824. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a one year low of $130.85 and a one year high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.57.

Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

