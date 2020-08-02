FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Increases Stock Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.7% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,076,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares during the period. Boothe Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,233,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Investment House LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 669.0% in the second quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 100,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 87,721 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 303.8% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 34,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 25,649 shares during the period. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 33,902,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $813,323,925.77. Insiders bought a total of 71,507,705 shares of company stock worth $1,733,226,720 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,039,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,672,532. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.12. The firm has a market cap of $215.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Bank of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.47.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

