FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Makes New Investment in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA boosted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 449,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,636,000 after buying an additional 65,446 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth $54,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth $294,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 358.3% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 393,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,709,000 after purchasing an additional 307,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth $442,000. Institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

In related news, Director Jane Lauder sold 35,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.45, for a total transaction of $6,102,934.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,218,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total value of $896,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,430 shares of company stock valued at $11,143,837 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $187.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $179.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.14.

Shares of EL traded up $4.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $197.54. 1,557,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,040,837. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $137.01 and a twelve month high of $220.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.46.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.