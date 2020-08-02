FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Purchases 752 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,601 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,291,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,541,310,000 after buying an additional 3,614,642 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Starbucks by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,926,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,112,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,969 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Starbucks by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,403,058 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $749,637,000 after purchasing an additional 245,223 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 10.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,612,867 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $631,951,000 after purchasing an additional 916,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.9% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,031,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $527,971,000 after purchasing an additional 449,002 shares during the period. 68.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Starbucks from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.04.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total value of $315,030.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,695.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $165,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,504 shares of company stock worth $810,521 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.53. The company had a trading volume of 7,424,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,243,539. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.95, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.79. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $98.14.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The business’s revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.