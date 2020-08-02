FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Purchases New Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 303.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $1.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $185.43. 15,885,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,134,068. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $132.30 and a fifty-two week high of $186.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.04.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.