FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Raises Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,030 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 560.0% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on ABT. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.13.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $2,254,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,496,102. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total transaction of $683,031.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,996,291.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,724 shares of company stock worth $10,377,028. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ABT traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.64. 4,604,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,638,467. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.64 and its 200-day moving average is $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.57. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $102.89. The company has a market cap of $178.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.97.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.