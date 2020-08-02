FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Takes $235,000 Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1,019.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.60, for a total transaction of $1,145,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,626.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 26,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $2,031,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,515,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 265,225 shares of company stock valued at $19,915,197. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CHD shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.71.

NYSE CHD traded up $6.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.33. 4,193,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,910. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.98 and a 12-month high of $96.40. The firm has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.32.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.87%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

