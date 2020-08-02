FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Takes $256,000 Position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROK stock traded down $1.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $218.14. The stock had a trading volume of 770,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,171. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $214.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.19. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $115.38 and a 1-year high of $230.93. The stock has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 105.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

In other news, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total transaction of $246,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,276.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $572,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,715,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,181 shares of company stock valued at $6,851,010. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $134.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $161.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, G.Research downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.59.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

