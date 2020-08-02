FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9,134.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 624,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,970,000 after buying an additional 617,521 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 28,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 49,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 186.8% during the 2nd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

VB stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.42. 3,022,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,248,473. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.51 and a fifty-two week high of $170.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.42.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.