FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Trims Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lowered its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,149 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 582.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 530.4% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $308.53. 4,684,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,495,101. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $301.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.69. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

MA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim cut Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $364.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $314.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $349.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.97.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 206,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total value of $62,379,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,826,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,558,271,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total transaction of $19,290,454.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,371 shares in the company, valued at $121,418,955.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,005,122 shares of company stock worth $304,245,598 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

