FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 262,787 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 82,830 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for about 2.6% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of FedEx worth $36,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in FedEx by 47.0% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,136,330 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $744,091,000 after buying an additional 1,960,883 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in FedEx by 212.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,116,047 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $256,592,000 after buying an additional 1,438,225 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter worth $10,618,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,395,107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,109,329,000 after buying an additional 645,024 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 73.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,112,398 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $134,890,000 after purchasing an additional 472,092 shares during the period. 73.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDX stock traded down $4.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $168.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,488,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,368,773. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.69 and a fifty-two week high of $176.25.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $17.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 21,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total transaction of $3,383,744.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,714,875.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marvin R. Ellison purchased 2,200 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $164.53 per share, for a total transaction of $361,966.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,096.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,550 shares of company stock valued at $24,818,258 over the last ninety days. 8.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FDX. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cowen increased their price target on FedEx from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. BofA Securities increased their price target on FedEx from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.08.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

