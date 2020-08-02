FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) Shares Acquired by BHK Investment Advisors LLC

BHK Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. FibroGen accounts for approximately 0.9% of BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FibroGen were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FGEN. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in FibroGen by 381.4% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,022,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979,159 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FibroGen in the fourth quarter worth $32,156,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in FibroGen by 16.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,080,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,064,000 after acquiring an additional 441,296 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in FibroGen by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,015,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,794,000 after acquiring an additional 388,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in FibroGen by 27.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,684,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,283,000 after acquiring an additional 366,944 shares in the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FGEN traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.47. 456,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,745. The company has a quick ratio of 11.01, a current ratio of 11.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -30.66 and a beta of 1.58. FibroGen Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.65 and a fifty-two week high of $48.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.93.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $24.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.58 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 42.75% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. Research analysts predict that FibroGen Inc will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FibroGen news, CEO Enrique A. Conterno purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.29 per share, with a total value of $290,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,177,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider K Peony Yu sold 3,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $141,914.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,576 shares in the company, valued at $8,706,143.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on FGEN. Cowen began coverage on FibroGen in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded FibroGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on FibroGen from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on FibroGen in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

