First Citizens Financial Corp Buys 198 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 449,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,155,000 after buying an additional 113,970 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 31,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 472,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,016,000 after buying an additional 23,190 shares in the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.12. 8,487,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,081,513. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $132.03. The company has a market capitalization of $324.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

In other news, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 130,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total transaction of $15,200,947.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 404,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $45,736,729.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,721.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,570,603 shares of company stock valued at $179,504,390 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

